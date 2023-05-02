search
Deontay Wilder arrested on felony gun charges, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ reacts

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilder was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. The report states that LAPD officers claimed his Rolls-Royce windows were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed. Then, during the stop, the cops smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from his ride, so they searched the car. During the search, the police found weed and a 9mm in the vehicle and put Wilder into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed the report announcing that Wilder was taken into custody at 1:15 a.m. but was released on bond of $35,000 just a few hours later.  He was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon, with the charge being considered a felony.

Following the news of his arrest, Deontay Wilder took to social media and gave a brief reaction to it.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End,” Wilder wrote.

Currently, Deontay Wilder does not have his next fight booked but is rumored to be in negotiations to face Anthony Joshua in December in the Middle East. Whether or not this arrest will have any impact on the fight negotiation is uncertain, but Wilder didn’t seem too concerned about the arrest on social media.

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) returned to the win column last time out as he scored a first-round KO win over Robert Helenius back in October. Prior to that, he had back-to-back knockout losses to Tyson Fury to lose his WBC heavyweight title. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ retained the WBC title 10 times and held the belt from 2015 to 2020. In his career, Wilder holds notable wins over Luis Ortiz, twice, Dominic Breazale, Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Malik Scott while also having a draw against Fury.

Who do you think Deontay Wilder fights next? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

