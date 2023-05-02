search
Bryce Mitchell Movsar Evloev UFC UFC 288

Bryce Mitchell forced out of UFC 288 fight against Movsar Evloev, replacement opponent found

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Bryce Mitchell

UFC 288 has taken a hit as Bryce Mitchell is out of his scheduled fight.

According to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Mitchell has suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to pull out of his slated main card contest against Movsar Evloev.

Bryce Mitchell (15-1) is coming off a second-round submission loss to Ilia Toupria back at UFC 282 in December. He’s currently ranked 11th at featherweight and is 6-1 inside the Octagon. In the UFC, he holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa among others.

Although UFC 288 goes down on Saturday, an opponent has been found as Diego Lopes has agreed to step up on short notice to face Evloev on Saturday night after Bryce Mitchell withdrew. UFC 288 is set to take place in Newark, New Jersey, and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

Movsar Evloev (16-0) is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Dan Ige. Evloev only took this fight on about a month’s notice after Jonathan Pearce was forced out the fight against Mitchell but will now face a newcomer. In the UFC, Evloev holds notable wins over Hakeem Dawodu, Nik Lentz, and Enrique Barzola among others. He is also ranked 10th at featherweight.

Diego Lopes (21-5) is riding a two-fight win streak and is a training partner of Alexa Grasso while he fought on the Contender Series in 2021 losing a decision to Joanderson Brito. The Brazilian last fought back in November and picked up a second-round knockout win over Angel Rodriguez.

With Mitchell out and Evloev facing Lopes, UFC 288 is as follows:

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Parker Porter vs. Braxton Smith
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Phil Hawes
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Daniel Santos vs. Jonny Munoz Jr.

Will you be watching UFC 288 on Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams expects to add to his highlight-reel with KO win over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288: "He's going to get put out, it's that simple"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Khaos Williams will finally be making the walk to the Octagon again. Williams hasn’t fought since May of last year when he suffered a split decision loss to Randy Brown. After the defeat, Williams says […]

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is responding to the callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of last year. Usman (20-3 MMA) […]

Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over: “I’m still better”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over. Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a history from kickboxing to MMA. It was back in 2016 where Adesanya and Pereira fought at […]

Just Scrap Radio 121, UFC 288
Khaos Williams

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 121 with Matt Frevola, Khaos Williams, Devin Clark, and Parker Porter

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The 121st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 288 on Saturday. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:13). Next, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams […]

Conor McGregor BKFC

Fans express concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor at BKFC 41 and ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ events: “Cocaine ain’t cheap”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023
Aljamain-Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reveals the medical diagnosis that prevents him from competing in New York

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has spoken candidly about the medical diagnosis that means he cannot compete in the state of New York. This weekend, Aljamain Sterling returns to action. He’ll step into the Octagon to […]

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants main event matchup opposite Khamzat Chimaev: “Boom”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on a possible main event matchup between himself and Khamzat Chimaev. In the eyes of many, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of the modern […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon
Song Yadong

What's next for Song Yadong and Ricky Simon after UFC Vegas 72?

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 72, top-15 bantamweights threw down as Song Yadong took on Ricky Simon. Yadong entered the fight coming off a main event loss to Cory Sandhagen as he suffered […]

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling lays out his path to retirement, including becoming champ-champ: "I think that is the perfect scenario"

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has plan for how he wants to finish off his career. In the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday, Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo, as ‘Triple […]