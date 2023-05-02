BKFC’s David Feldman reveals mainstream television deal expected by July: “Two years ago it was a dream”

BKFC President David Feldman has revealed that the company is working on a television deal.

Over the weekend, the promotion held its biggest card to date. BKFC 41 went down in Colorado, with the event being broadcast on pay-per-view. In the main event, UFC veterans Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold went toe-to-toe, with Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes clashing in the co-main.

All in all, the event was a smashing success. ‘The Underground King’ won by split decision in the co-main event, as the two UFC veterans traded multiple knockdowns in the fight. Meanwhile, ‘Platinum’ defeated Rockhold in the main event, and then teased a future clash with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ was a guest at the event and had a face-off with Perry in the ring following the main event.

As if getting the most famous combat sports athlete to get in your ring wasn’t enough, BKFC has even more good news. The promotion’s president, David Feldman, discussed the company’s impending television deal on The MMA Hour. There, he admitted that they never really wanted to be on pay-per-view, to begin with.

However, a television deal just two years ago seemed like too big of an ask. Now, Feldman has two potential broadcast partners for BKFC, and he plans to have a decision made within the next two months.

David Feldman discusses television deal following BKFC 41

“Get this kind of notoriety, it brings bigger sponsors in. It’s going to bring a TV deal in very, very soon,” David Feldman stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “They’re going to be able to make more money. I don’t blow smoke, I’m all about the fighters, all about the team. I’ve got two [offers] on the table that we’re going down the road on these. I can’t mention who they are, because we’re negotiating. But I think we’re going to get a major TV deal in the next two months.”

He continued, “So I don’t want to do pay-per-view, but we don’t have another option right now. I don’t want to charge people for this, but we have no other option we have to fund the company and we can only fund the company by charging for events. We do a TV deal and get a rights fee, or get a TV deal and don’t get a big rights fee, but can get big sponsors on board. It changes the entire trajectory of this thing, that’s the goal for us.”

“It’s going to happen, it’s one hundred percent going to happen. Two years ago it was dream, and now it’s really going to happen.”

