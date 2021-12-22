Daniel Cormier condemns Tyron Woodley for creating meme contest based on knockout loss to Jake Paul

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has criticized Tyron Woodley for the way he’s reacted to his knockout loss to Jake Paul.

In the first meeting between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, Woodley put up a decent enough effort but still came up short on the judges’ scorecards. In contrast, the second fight went very differently as Paul knocked Woodley out in the sixth round with an emphatic shot that put him on the canvas.

Woodley, instead of hiding away from what happened, has decided to look on the bright side of life by mocking himself.

Daniel Cormier, amongst others, isn’t a big fan of the strategy he’s implementing.

“It’s a bad look. And you know what’s worse? [What happened] after. I don’t know what T-Wood was doing on social media. He pulls the knockout. He made a contest about [making memes of himself], it’s like Jake Paul is beating these dudes so bad, that they start to make fun of themselves.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Daniel Cormier has suffered some bad setbacks in his own mixed martial arts career and based on how he handled those situations, it’s understandable to see why he doesn’t see where Tyron Woodley is coming from. Sure, it looks strange from an outside perspective, but everyone goes through different cycles when faced with adversity.

Woodley was confident in his ability heading into the bout and he couldn’t quite find the killer shot that he needed to claim victory. So, instead of wallowing in self-pity, he’s taken matters into his own hands.

