Alex Pereira books his UFC return opposite fellow knockout artist Bruno Silva

UFC star Alex Pereira is set to take on fellow knockout artist Bruno Silva in his second UFC bout next year.

The arrival of kickboxing sensation Alex Pereira to the UFC made quite a splash earlier this year. At UFC 268, after months of anticipation, he knocked Andreas Michailidis out to win his debut and take his professional mixed martial arts record to 4-1. The win led to many suggesting he could continue to build on that success and potentially even fight Israel Adesanya one day, but as we know, middleweight is the kind of division that’s pretty difficult to predict.

One thing that’s being targeted as we look ahead to 2022 is the Brazilian’s next fight which, according to reports, will come against Bruno Silva.

If there was ever a matchup with a guaranteed KO, this might be it. 😱 Full story: https://t.co/ihXx7oEuDU pic.twitter.com/eSJfVzgtj8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 22, 2021

The word “dangerous” doesn’t do justice to the potential this contest holds. Bruno Silva is currently riding a seven-fight win streak with all of those successes coming via knockout or TKO, including a vicious win over Jordan Wright at UFC 269.

Pereira isn’t afraid to get into the trenches and slug it out but in equal measure, neither is Silva. Both men are going to go headhunting and both are going to do everything in their power to put the other one to sleep, which should make for an incredible war for the fans to enjoy. Then again, the same was said for Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis when it was first announced.

March 12 is the date that the UFC currently has in mind as the Q1 schedule for the promotion continues to take shape.

Who do you think will come out with the win when Alex Pereira goes toe to toe with Bruno Silva? Are you expecting to see a knockout, or are our expectations too high? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!