Tyron Woodley paid a fan $5,000 for his viral meme of Jake Paul’s knockout

Tyron Woodley has opted to take his knockout loss to Jake Paul like a man – and he’s done so in a way that will surprise many.

Last Saturday night, Tyron Woodley suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career as he was knocked out cold by Jake Paul in Tampa. The rematch wasn’t living up to the billing in terms of entertainment until, in the sixth round, Paul put Woodley’s lights out with an emphatic shot that sent shockwaves through the combat sports world.

Many fighters wouldn’t have been able to face the music in an instance like this and we don’t blame them. Woodley, however, is built different, and decided to face the music in his own way; by paying someone $5,000 for a viral meme of the knockout punch.

“They thought a lesson would make me quit. That shit made me laugh. I been here before. #BounceBack #Elastic

But y’all real funny wit the memes. some of that shit i gotta laugh at myself. People talented at photoshop and editing. Might as well get paid for it.

Here you go. 5 Bands to the funniest video/pic. Rules below:

1) Must Use Multi layered post

2) First slide your meme/Second slide must show you following me

3) Yeah i’m not giving you 5 bands to let you drill me and not follow me FOH. Tag me so i see it.

4) Promise to do good with some of it

That’s it. Ready set Go”

“This bench a$$ Neeega @chrisashley Won

Imma need a edit later doe!

Merry Christmas! Spread some love and do some good.”

