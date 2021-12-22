Justin Gaethje on his projected UFC title fight with Charles Oliveira: “If my striking isn’t way better than his then I’m f*cked”

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has given a frank assessment of what could happen when he meets Charles Oliveira.

At UFC 269, Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier to successfully retain the UFC lightweight championship. One month prior, Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler via decision at UFC 268 to cement his status as the division’s number one contender.

In 2022, the expectation is that we’ll see the two meet in a collision that will determine who the true 155-pound king is.

In the lead-up to the contest we’re bound to hear a lot from both sides. Justin Gaethje, though, has taken a slightly different approach to hyping up the fight – by admitting what danger he faces.

“At the end of the day, if my striking isn’t way better than his then I’m f*cked, per se,” Gaethje said. “That’s where I’m great. I’m great at creating pressure, creating damage and stopping takedowns. So ultimately, he’s going to be trying to get it to the ground because I’m gonna find so much success in the striking department.

“He is incredibly dangerous in the striking department. His knees, his elbows. His ability to create pressure, control distance, second to none. But I better be better. Or else I’m gonna be in a f*cking world of trouble.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The dramatic nature of title fights often means that the stakes are unbearably high. In a showdown like this, with as much anticipation as we’re going to see, that’ll only be heightened even further.

Justin Gaethje is an honest man and given how much Oliveira has improved on the feet, we should be in for an absolute war.

