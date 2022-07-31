Dana White reacts to the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: “He needs to be with guys who actually know how to put on fights”

UFC President Dana White has offered his reaction to the news that Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled.

There’s a lot of back-and-forth between Paul and Rahman over who caused the cancellation of the bout. Paul’s team claims Rahman wasn’t going to make the contracted weight for the fight. Rahman says Jake got cold feet and is afraid to fight him.

Dana has his own theory.

Taking to the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, Dana White said he isn’t interested in gloating over the bout cancellation (via MMAFighting).

“I’m not going to sit up here and be happy or gloat that their fight fell out,” White said. “Both those guys I’m sure put in a lot of hard work and a lot of training to get ready for this fight, spent money to get ready for this fight.”

With that said, Dana believes that the real reason for the fight being scrapped is due to expenses piling up.

“I think they sold under a million dollars in tickets, and it costs $500,000 to turn the f****** lights on at MSG,” White said at the UFC 277 post-fight press conference. “That’s what I think.

“Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation and everything else is very expensive.”

Dana also shared his belief that Jake Paul would be best served to align himself with more knowledgeable boxing executives.

“I will say this, just because you were an accountant here doesn’t mean you know what the f*** goes on here,” said White, referencing Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer at the UFC. “It doesn’t mean you can run a fight promotion company.”

“I think that Jake Paul probably needs to get some different people around him,” White said. “If he’s going to stay in the sport, he needs to be with guys that really know how to put on fights.”