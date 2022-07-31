Dana White says Julianna Pena will require surgery following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena will need to go under the knife following her UFC 277 loss.

Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch this past Saturday night (July 30). Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes back in Dec. 2021.

Nunes came back 100 percent in the rematch and she delivered the type of performance many expected in the first fight. With that said, Pena showed tremendous heart and was able to make it to the final horn. Nunes ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

During the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White revealed that Pena will need to undergo plastic surgery after suffering a nasty cut on her forehead during the fight (h/t MMAFighting).

“Julianna’s got a big chunk missing from her forehead,” he said. “She’s going to see a plastic surgeon right now.”

The UFC boss said Julianna Pena’s top priority now should be getting some rest after enduring five rounds of punishment.

“Take some time to heal, and then I don’t know,” White said. “She got pretty banged up tonight. It was like five or six knockdowns in the first two rounds. She was hurt.

“She needs to take some time off. Relax, spend some time with her daughter, and then we’ll go from there.”

Pena didn’t have a post-fight speech as she was transported to a hospital after the fight. She won’t be the only one taking some time to be with her family.

During her post-fight speech, Amanda Nunes told Joe Rogan that she needs some rest as well.

“Let me sit down, let me go back to Brazil. I haven’t seen my family in three years because of the pandemic,” Nunes said. “I need a little rest. I know you guys want to see me back but let the ‘Lioness’ rest a little bit and I’ll be back as soon as possible.”