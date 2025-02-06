REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford now off, Mexican boxer instead targets Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is now off, as the boxing superstar has now targeted Jake Paul.

Over the last few weeks, several reports about a fight between Canelo Alvarez and ‘Bud’ have emerged. Terence Crawford and Turki Alalshikh have repeatedly shown interest in booking the fight in the past, so the news didn’t come as a huge shock. According to a recent report from The Ring, an agreement was in place for the bout.

Furthermore, talks between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford got so deep that they began targeting a venue. The two boxing stars were reportedly set to meet in September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Sadly, the fight will no longer be happening. According to a follow-up report from The Ring, the bout is now off.

In the report, no reason was given for the cancelation of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. However, the news of the canceled bout comes just hours after the reveal that the Mexican boxer was in discussions to fight Jake Paul. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off a decision win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson in July.

The planned Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight is now OFF, The Ring has learned. pic.twitter.com/BtWrGN8MM1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 6, 2025

Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez is definitely being discussed and has been for some time, I’m told. However, reports that it’s a done deal are premature at this time. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 6, 2025



Earlier this month, a report emerged about a possible fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul. While many dismissed the original report, it seems that the boxing match is possible. According to a recent post from Ariel Helwani on X, Alvarez vs. Paul is currently in talks, but far from finalized.

Helwani’s report comes the same day that Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn stated the same. However, according to the promoter, Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul is already a done deal. Speaking with The Ring earlier today, Hearn questioned how the megafight would affect a planned bout with Terence Crawford.

“Now it looks like the Jake Paul fight is done by all accounts,” Hearn stated earlier today. “So, does that make the Crawford fight less appealing? Because he’s kind of moving into that world now. I don’t blame him, because he’s going to make an absolute fortune to punch Jake Paul. I don’t mind the fight to be honest with you.”

