Jairzinho Rozenstruik breaks silence after surprising release from the UFC: “My story is far from over”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has broken his silence after his surprising release from the UFC.

After Rozenstruik lost a lackluster decision to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia, the UFC quickly released the heavyweight contender. It was a surprise given Rozenstruik was a top-10 heavyweight and just had his two-fight winning streak snapped.

However, the UFC opted to release Rozenstruik, and days after he was cut, the heavyweight took to X to issue a statement on it.

— Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) February 6, 2025

“Let’s talk about #UFCSaudiArabia,” Jairzinho Rozenstruik wrote on X. “I came to Riyadh to win and pull off the upset. After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it instantly and knew the fight would play out differently than planned. At the end of 2018, I signed my first contract with the @ufc , embarking on an incredible journey.