Jairzinho Rozenstruik breaks silence after surprising release from the UFC: “My story is far from over”
Jairzinho Rozenstruik has broken his silence after his surprising release from the UFC.
After Rozenstruik lost a lackluster decision to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia, the UFC quickly released the heavyweight contender. It was a surprise given Rozenstruik was a top-10 heavyweight and just had his two-fight winning streak snapped.
However, the UFC opted to release Rozenstruik, and days after he was cut, the heavyweight took to X to issue a statement on it.
Let’s talk about #UFCSaudiArabia.
I came to Riyadh to win and pull off the upset. After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it… pic.twitter.com/fMdVDMPPNB
— Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) February 6, 2025
“Let’s talk about #UFCSaudiArabia,” Jairzinho Rozenstruik wrote on X. “I came to Riyadh to win and pull off the upset. After a strong fight week, I felt dizzy on Saturday due to the paint fumes. Then, just 70 seconds into the fight, I injured my left foot. The moment my switch kick landed on his elbow, I felt it instantly and knew the fight would play out differently than planned. At the end of 2018, I signed my first contract with the @ufc , embarking on an incredible journey.
Jairiznho Rozenstruik is ‘ready for whatever comes next’
“I’ve been honored to compete on the biggest stage, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to the UFC staff for their professionalism and support over the years. Thank you. From being Rookie of the Year to becoming an MMA veteran, this has been an unforgettable adventure. While this chapter closes, my story is far from over. I will continue to fight, take on new challenges, and settle unfinished business in the cage. I’m ready for whatever comes next,” Rozenstruik added.
It’s uncertain what is next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik after being released from the UFC. But, he’s still a top-ranked heavyweight and should have plenty of suitors as he made it clear he plans on continuing to fight after the loss to Sergei Pavlovich and being released.
Rozenstruik is 15-6 as a pro and coming off the loss to Pavlovich. The 36-year-old went 9-6 in the UFC and has notable wins over Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, Shamiel Gaziev, and Tai Tuivasa among others. Rozenstruik also headlined six UFC events going 3-3 in those spots. In his UFC tenure, he also competed against Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov, Jailton Almeida, and Curtis Blaydes among others.
