Jon Jones reveals “huge announcement” to be partnership with healthcare reform group: “Corporate greed is breaking people”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent announcement has nothing to do with fighting.

‘Bones’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his title defense against Stipe Miocic in November. Well over a year after winning UFC heavyweight gold with a submission win over Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones faced the 42-year-old former champion. With Tom Aspinall watching cageside, the light-heavyweight great dominated.

In round four, Jon Jones scored a stunning stoppage win via a brutal spinning back kick. While ‘Bones’ had repeatedly shot down a future bout with Tom Aspinall leading into UFC 309, he changed his mind afterward. Speaking in his post-fight interview after beating Miocic, Jones stated that he would fight the Brit, for the right price.

Earlier this week, the UFC heavyweight champion took to social media. There, Jon Jones teased that he would be making a “huge announcement” in 24 hours. While many fans believed that the announcement would be a title unification with Tom Aspinall, they were wrong. Instead, Jones wants to bring the fight to American healthcare companies.

While this may not be a traditional fight for me, it's obvious that too many Americans are being hurt and forced into medical debt or bankruptcy by a Healthcare System so greedy that hospitals and insurers hide their actual prices so they can charge us whatever they want.



UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reveals partnership with healthcare reform group

Taking to X earlier today, Jon Jones released a lengthy post about a new partnership with Power to the Patients. The group advocates for transparency in the American healthcare system, something which struck a chord with ‘Bones’. In a mock press conference, Jones discussed his decision to get involved with this issue.

“This next fight for me is a personal one, but it’s not just for me.” Jon Jones stated in the video promoting the group. “It’s for every American who’s ever been bullied, robbed, or deceived. It’s arguably the most important fight of my career. My next opponent will be the American healthcare system. I’ll be joining Power to the Patients to take on hospitals, PBMs, and health insurance companies that refuse to show us their prices.”

He continued, “So they can’t continue to overcharge us while they rake in massive profits. We should know that an MRI can cost $600, or $6000, so we don’t overpay. In America, we shouldn’t have to advocate for honesty and accountability in healthcare. But, here we are.”

What do you make of this news involving the UFC heavyweight champion? Are you disappointed by Jon Jones’ announcement?