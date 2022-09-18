Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear.

Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.

Still, Golovkin tried rallying down the stretch and had some success. In the end, it wasn’t enough as Canelo won the fight via unanimous decision, albeit with some questionable score totals.

Yahoo! Sports reports that Canelo banked $45 million for the fight, while Golovkin took in $20 million.

There were some heated words exchanged between Canelo and Golovkin going into their trilogy match, but it was all respect once the fight was over. During his post-fight interview with Chris Mannix, Canelo recalled what he told “GGG” after the bout (via Yahoo! Sports).

“I told him, ‘Thank you for everything,’ because we gave the fans three great fights.”

Canelo went on to admit that he had a difficult time dealing with his May 7 loss to Dmitry Bivol.

“I’ve gone through very difficult things in my life. Only thing you can do is continue to move forward. I’ve gone through difficult times with my defeat. But defeats can show how you can be great, how you can come back and show humility.”

Canelo also revealed that he needs some rest as he went into his bout with Golovkin injured. He claims he couldn’t even pick up a glass ahead of the fight.

As for Golovkin, the 40-year-old said he has no plans of retiring. Golovkin is still the WBA, IBF, and IBO Middleweight Champion as he was fighting for Canelo’s super middleweight titles.