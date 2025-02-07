Jake Paul accuses Canelo Alvarez of ducking after fight talks fizzle out: ‘I’m the new face of boxing’

By Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025

It looks like we won’t be getting Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul after all, and “The Problem Child” is not happy.

Jake Paul Canelo Alvarez

Boxing fans were sent into a frenzy with a slew of mixed reports claiming that a showdown between Alvarez and pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford was shelved in favor of a clash between the Mexican legend and Paul. Crawford later clarified that he was still set to fight Alvarez in September.

Things quickly changed after it was announced that Alvarez signed a four-fight deal for Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season. While that deal includes a bout with Crawford, the Paul fight has been excluded.

Jake Paul Issues Statement After Canelo Alvarez Fight Talks Fall Apart

Taking to his ‘X’ account, Jake Paul made it clear that he is none too pleased with losing out on the Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes. He claims that Canelo has let down his Mexican people by not taking a bout with him.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me, Jake Paul, and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but God has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

With Alvarez now officially aligned with Turki Alalshikh, it’s left many to wonder if we’ll eventually get to see the long-requested clash with David Benavidez. Both men do have business to take care of first, as Benavidez may have secured a light heavyweight title fight with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2. As for Alvarez, he is expected to fight this May against an opponent to be announced before he meets Crawford.

What Paul will do next remains to be seen, but he isn’t likely to let up on trash talking Alvarez.

