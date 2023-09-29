Stephen Thompson rejects notion that the UFC is punishing him with Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has rejected the idea that he’s being punished by the promotion with a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

While Stephen Thompson may be one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC, that doesn’t necessarily mean the company views him in that light. The reason why that may not be the case is because ‘Wonderboy’ was pretty vocal about not receiving his full pay for his canceled fight with Michel Pereira. His opponent failed to make weight for the contest, with Thompson refusing to go forward with the fight at a catchweight.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS AFTER STEPHEN THOMPSON SUGGESTS HE WILL RECEIVE BACKPAY FOR UFC 296 FIGHT WITH SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV

Dana White wasn’t overly pleased with the comments made by Thompson, and he was also surprised to hear him suggest that he’d get backpay after his bout with Rakhmonov. In a recent interview, the man himself dismissed the notion that the UFC is punishing him with a tough match-up at UFC 296.