Canelo Alvarez takes aim at former promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “He’s f**king crazy”

By Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez has taken aim at his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his highly anticipated title fight with Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 30 KO’s) puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO’s) this evening in Las Vegas.

Canelo enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol, a defeat which snapped the Mexican’s 16-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo currently boasts a five-fight unbeaten streak, his most recent effort resulting in a tenth-round knockout over Brian Castano in May of last year.

Ahead of the highly anticipated title fight, Canelo Alvarez sat down on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked to comment on his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

“I’m glad to go away from him. He’s f**king crazy. I think nobody (likes him). Nobody who knows, (who is) close. I don’t know what. He’s f**king crazy. He’s a hypocrite. He doesn’t have no loyalty. That’s why right now he doesn’t have any fighters left. Ryan Garcia is in a problem with him. Nobody wants to be with him because he’s not loyal. Right now he’s talking sh*t about me, but if I went with him, it would be, ‘Oh he’s the best pound-for-pound.’”

While Canelo Alvarez cemented his legacy years ago, he is determined to silence the critics speculating of his decline this evening at T-Mobile Arena.

“I feel fresh, I feel in my prime,” Alvarez said. “I had an injury in my hand that slowed me down a little bit, but you’ll see Saturday night.”

Who are you picking to win tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. Charlo’ title fight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

