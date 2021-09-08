Brendan Schaub claims Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend charity event seven years ago

Brendan Schaub claims that boxing legend Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend a charity event seven years ago.

The 58-year-old Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event. The card, which features a co-main event boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, was originally set to take place in California, but the event was moved to Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield to fight. Considering he is 58 years old and stepping up on very short notice to take this fight against a dangerous opponent in Belfort, it’s understandable why California said no. Not to mention that Holyfield hasn’t stepped into the ring in over a decade.

Speaking on his latest podcast, Schaub gave his thoughts on the fight between Holyfield and Belfort. As far as “The Hybrid” goes, Holyfield should not be fighting this weekend, and he explained why, providing an anecdote about a meeting with Holyfield seven years ago.

“I was at a charity function with Evander seven years ago, and he had to have a handler to steer him where to go cause he didn’t know where he was at, so I don’t know if he should be fighting,” Schaub said. “But Evander, I have no idea how he’s going to look like (against Belfort). Now, when I saw him at that charity function, maybe he had some drinks, I don’t know, maybe he was just out of it. But a guy did have to whisper in his ear everybody’s name and show him where to go.”

