Dana White shares a history lesson for Francis Ngannou: “It’s pretty simple how this all works”

UFC president Dana White shared a history lesson for UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, saying “It’s pretty simple how this all works.”

Ngannou is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC that is keeping him out of the Octagon at the present time. “The Predator” defeated Stipe Miocic by KO back in March to win the heavyweight belt, and for his first title defense, the plan was for Ngannou to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, in a superfight. However, Jones could not come to an agreement with the UFC and the fight against Ngannou was scrapped.

Ngannou was then poised to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August, but that fight was also scrapped when Ngannou was not able to fight on that specific date. Instead, the UFC got Ciryl Gane to be the opponent against Lewis, and he knocked Lewis out to win the interim UFC heavyweight championship. The plan right now is for Ngannou to fight Gane in a title unification bout, but so far nothing has been booked as the UFC and Ngannou are still having difficulties coming to terms on a new contract that the champ finds appealing.

Speaking on Travis Browne‘s latest podcast, White gave some advice to Ngannou, who he believes is getting bad feedback from his advisors. As far as White is concerned, you only have to look back at UFC history to see what White almost always gets what he wants.

Dana White on Francis Ngannou: Francis is getting advice from people who aren’t very f*cking bright. Let me put it to you that way. And obviously don’t know history. It’s pretty simple how this all works.

