Ben Askren guaranteed $500,000 to fight Jake Paul in boxing as full card salaries revealed

Former UFC and Bellator star Ben Askren is guaranteed to make $500,000 when he fights Jake Paul on Saturday night in their boxing match.

Triller Fight Club is promoting another huge event for this Saturday, one that features Askren and Paul in the main event in a boxing grudge match. We knew they were both about to make some serious coin for the fight, and now we have the disclosed salaries. According to MMAFighting.com, Askren is guaranteed a purse of $500,000, while Paul is getting at least $690,000 for this fight. And that’s just the guaranteed portion, as they will both likely be in line for pay-per-view bonus points depending on how well the show does.

Askren’s salary is large, as expected for a fight of this magnitude, and eclipses anything that he ever made for a single fight during his MMA career. When you consider that Askren has put in over 20 years of time training and competing at the highest level of combat sports in wrestling, MMA, and now in boxing, you have to think he’s earned this big pay day. And while a lot of fans might not want to think that Paul should get such a huge purse, just remember that he’s the biggest name on this card for casual fans to watch.

In addition to Askren getting a big check, so did former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. In his boxing debut, he will make $350,000 guaranteed to fight Steve Cunningham, who is guaranteed $150,000. The highest-paid fighter on the entire card, however, is Regis Prograis, who at $850,000 is guaranteed a bigger purse than Askren, Paul, and Mir.

