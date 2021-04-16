Evander Holyfield returns to boxing in June for Triller Fight Club

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield will return to the ring on June 5 when he takes on Kevin McBride in a Triller Fight Club boxing match.

Triller announced the Holyfield vs. McBride will face off at a pay-per-view event set for June 5 at a location and venue that has yet to be disclosed. Both Holyfield and McBride have not stepped into the squared circle since 2011, so both men will be returning after decade-long layoffs when they go at each other in June. Also on the card is a matchup between boxing superstar Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. Triller announced the fights in a joint press release on Friday from Holyfield and from Triller promoter Ryan Kavanaugh. It’s worth noting that the Holyfield vs. McBride fight will be scheduled for six rounds.

“Our continued reinvention of boxing as four-quadrant entertainment now adds one of the biggest names in the history of boxing, Evander Holyfield, against one of the best opponents, Kevin McBride,” Kavanaugh said. “He joins a lineup featuring some of the most elite fighters who are on their way up the ranks and world-class musical entertainment as we present a multifaceted experience for fans of every interest in four action-packed and exciting pay per view hours.”

“I am proud to be able to join Triller Fight Club as they are exactly what our industry needed. They have reimagined the sport of boxing in a very exciting new way,” Holyfield said. “Their combination of young talent, music, entertainment and special matchups is setting a new standard for our sport, and my return to the ring for this fight is one that everyone, myself included, will enjoy, and I am proud to help take this to the next level.”

Rumors were that Evander Holyfield would fight Mike Tyson next, but instead, he will take on McBride, who ironically defeated Tyson in 2005 in what was “Iron Mike”‘s last pro fight.