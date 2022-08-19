Deontay Wilder shares his prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: “He just looks like a different man, he looks more broken”

Deontay Wilder has given his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua this weekend.

Last September, Oleksandr Usyk surprised a lot of fight fans and pundits by defeating Anthony Joshua to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. It was always expected that the pair would run it back at some point and on Saturday night, that’s exactly what will happen over in Saudi Arabia as Usyk puts the belts on the line in the name of trying to end this Joshua rivalry once and for all.

The heavyweight division continues to thrive in the boxing world and while Tyson Fury may be ‘retired’, many expect him to fight the winner of this bout – with another name, Deontay Wilder, also coming back into the conversation recently.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ is set to return to the ring later this year and during a recent interview, he gave his thoughts on what will go down when Usyk and Joshua run it back.

Deontay Wilder: "I'm going with Oleksandr Usyk. He just looks even more confident, more so than ever now. And you look at Anthony Joshua, he just looks like a different man, he looks more broken." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 18, 2022

Wilder and Joshua have been linked with a fight against one another for a few years now and while it may not have come to fruition as of yet, there are plenty of scenarios in which it could at some point in the future.

For now, though, boxing fans are ready to sit back and watch as Usyk and Joshua go to war in one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight rematches of all-time.

What do you think will happen when Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua run it back this weekend? Do you agree with the prediction put forward by Deontay Wilder? Let us know your thoughts!