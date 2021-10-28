Anthony Joshua reacts to Tyson Fury defeating Deontay Wilder in trilogy: “He’s done well to come through the storm”

Anthony Joshua has shared his thoughts on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy fight which occurred earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Fury (31-0-1) put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line when he squared off with Wilder (42-2-1) on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

Following the decisive outcome in their rematch, there were talks of Tyson Fury fighting fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua. However, contractual obligations and other issues would prevent that fight from coming to fruition.

‘Fury vs. Wilder 3’ proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but ‘The Bronze Bomber’ stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good with a right hand (see that here).

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO in Round 11

Former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (24-2), spoke for the first time about the ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy during a interview with IFL TV.

.@anthonyjoshua speaks to for the first time on @Tyson_Fury recent trilogy win over Wilder … pic.twitter.com/wr78miMSh5 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) October 26, 2021

“Fury done really well. For a man, that was his first title defense, as a champion. It just shows how tough it is being a champion, you know? It shows to stay there it is going to be difficult. But he’s done well to come through the storm. ‘Sugar Hill’ in the corner. You’ve got to give him a f*cking round of applause. Do you know what I mean? And where did he get his experience from?”

Anthony Joshua continued:

“You see what I’m saying? It is important to go out and gain knowledge and wisdom from these guys. So, that helped him a lot. That wisdom and experience. That trust. So he’s done a phenomenal job. Great corner setup. Well done to him. First defense. WBC champion of the world. Two-time heavyweight champion of the world. It’s nice for his wife and his family. His old man deserves it, you know what I’m saying? His biggest f*cking supporter. I made my family proud and it’s good to see him making his family proud. Well done.”

Anthony Joshua is expected to return in early 2022 for a highly anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.