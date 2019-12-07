Pros react to Anthony Joshua defeating Andy Ruiz Jr.

By
Chris Taylor
-
Anthony Joshua
Image: Anthony Joshua on Instagram

A highly anticipated heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. took place today in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr. had shocked the previously undefeated Joshua in the pairs first encounter with a seventh round knockout victory which captured the Mexican the IBF, IBO and WBO world titles.

Despite losing the first fight, Anthony Joshua entered tonight’s rematch as the betting favorite. With that said, the odds looked a lot different this time around.

As many predicted, Joshua was much more composed in tonight’s rematch. He used his boxing skills to stick and jab in the early rounds of the fight, forcing a nasty cut to open on Ruiz Jr.

Check out how the pros reacted to Anthony Joshua defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. at tonight’s DAZN event in Saudi Arabia below:

Official Result: Anthony Joshua def. Andy Ruiz Jr. by unanimous decision (118-110 x2, 119-109)

What did you think of tonight’s Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. rematch? Would you like to see a trilogy fight booked between the boxing rivals? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR