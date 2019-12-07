Pros react to Anthony Joshua defeating Andy Ruiz Jr.

A highly anticipated heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. took place today in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr. had shocked the previously undefeated Joshua in the pairs first encounter with a seventh round knockout victory which captured the Mexican the IBF, IBO and WBO world titles.

Despite losing the first fight, Anthony Joshua entered tonight’s rematch as the betting favorite. With that said, the odds looked a lot different this time around.

As many predicted, Joshua was much more composed in tonight’s rematch. He used his boxing skills to stick and jab in the early rounds of the fight, forcing a nasty cut to open on Ruiz Jr.

Check out how the pros reacted to Anthony Joshua defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. at tonight’s DAZN event in Saudi Arabia below:

Beautiful jab work from AJ — michael (@bisping) December 7, 2019

If Joshua wants to win this fight he will put that anger aside and stick to the game plan. #RuizJoshua2 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 7, 2019

These commentators are the reason I watch fights with the sound off. So bias it’s ridiculous! Let’s go @Andy_destroyer1 @DAZN_USA — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 7, 2019

This is a VERY Klitchko-like performance from Joshua. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 7, 2019

Interesting 1st half. Ruiz gotta start imposing from this round on or he'll lose decision. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 7, 2019

You gotta pull the trigger @Andy_destroyer1 LET’S GO! — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 7, 2019

Almost flawless percent AJ. Keep it up for one more round and he wins! — michael (@bisping) December 7, 2019

Joshua likely gets the edge after dealing with some early Ruiz pressure in the 11th. 108-101 Joshua, going to the 12th! — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) December 7, 2019

Too little too late for Ruiz. Great boxing, outstanding footwork and a disciplined game plan from AJ, he’s the champ again. — michael (@bisping) December 7, 2019

Official Result: Anthony Joshua def. Andy Ruiz Jr. by unanimous decision (118-110 x2, 119-109)

What did you think of tonight’s Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. rematch? Would you like to see a trilogy fight booked between the boxing rivals? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!