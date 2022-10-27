Anderson Silva looks sharp during open workouts for Jake Paul boxing match (Video)

Anderson Silva looked as sharp as ever during open workouts for his boxing match against Jake Paul this weekend.

After months of anticipation, we will finally see Anderson Silva step into the ring to battle Jake Paul on Saturday night. It’s a contest that few could’ve imagined would actually happen, and yet, here we are waiting to see it with the world watching in Arizona.

- Advertisement -

Silva, despite being 47 years of age, is widely considered to be the favourite as a result of his superior athletic – and boxing – abilities.

In the following videos of him at the open workouts, it’s not hard to see why that’s the case.

- Advertisement -

Jake Paul also showed up to open workouts in style by riding a horse to the ring and if that’s anything to go by, we should expect quite the entrance on fight night.

Silva has had to answer plenty of questions recently regarding his comments about being knocked out in sparring but even with that being the case, there’s still a lot of anticipation for this clash with ‘The Problem Child’.

Silva shoots for the stars

- Advertisement -

In a lot of ways, Anderson is seen as the beacon of hope for the mixed martial arts community in the wake of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley both getting finished by Jake in the past.

We don’t think the veteran is going to dwell on that too much, though, and instead, he’s going to stay focused on the task at hand.

One way or the other, we’re expecting to see fireworks when Paul and Silva finally meet.

What are you expecting to happen when Jake Paul fights Anderson Silva? If Paul is able to get the win, what would that do to Silva’s legacy in combat sports? Let us know your thoughts on this and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -