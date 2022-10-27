Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring.

This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.

- Advertisement -

In an interview prior to fight night, Silva appeared to indicate that he’d been knocked out twice in sparring – but in a fresh statement, he clarified what he meant.

“After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things,” Silva’s statement read. “One, I was NEVER knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring.”

- Advertisement -

“Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on September 13th and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn’t recent.”

KSI picked up on the initial story which, as you can tell, rubbed ‘The Spider’ the wrong way.

Young man please don’t try and spread rumors that were simply bad English. You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together. Don’t burn. https://t.co/5MYvJaGBcw — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) October 26, 2022

KSI: “Anderson Silva has said that he’s been knocked out twice before his fight against Jake Paul…Think we know how this is gonna go…”

- Advertisement -

Silva: “Young man please don’t try and spread rumors that were simply bad English. You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together. Don’t burn.”

Silva prepares for war

KSI has been tipped to take on Jake Paul regardless of whether or not he’s able to defeat Silva.

Do you believe Anderson Silva’s rebuttal of his previous remarks? What are your thoughts on KSI as a boxer in comparison to Jake Paul? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -