Jake Paul arrives to open workouts on horse (Video)

Jake Paul made his entrance to open workouts in style yesterday by riding a horse as his fight against Anderson Silva approaches.

It’s not exactly a secret that Jake Paul is a showman. From acting to YouTube to boxing and beyond, he’s done everything in his power to draw the attention of the masses – and for the most part, it’s worked.

‘The Problem Child’ is currently 5-0 as a professional boxer and this Saturday night, he’ll take on his biggest test yet when he locks horns with Anderson Silva.

‘The Spider’ has had a strong transition over to the squared circle and, in the eyes of many, is actually seen as the favourite to win in Arizona.

Paul, though, is as confident as he’s ever been, as he displayed last night when he arrived at open workouts on a horse.

Jake Paul enters the open workouts on a horse. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/wNwtVf17XX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 27, 2022

We’re not entirely sure that anything more needs to be said on the subject but, in a nutshell, this pretty much sums up the Jake Paul experience.

Paul risks it all

Those who already hate him are going to loathe that he’s pulling a stunt like this, whereas his fans are going to eat it up. There’s a classic split down the middle when it comes to his style of promotion but one thing that is undeniable is that it appears to be working.

If Paul loses, there’s a chance he opts to hang up his gloves for good in the name of pursuing different ventures. If he wins, however, and does so in spectacular fashion, his star power could fly through the roof.

What are your expectations for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva this weekend? Do you believe there’s a good chance Paul can get the win, or will it require a lucky shot? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

