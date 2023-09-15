Amir Khan promises to knock out Eduard Folayang in rematch: “I will get a finish by the second round”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2023

Amir Khan finds himself in a fortunate position to rewrite history on September 29.

Amir Khan

He’s slated to face former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang in a long-awaited rematch. The lightweight MMA bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Their paths first intersected in November 2018 when they fought for the vacant lightweight crown. That evening, Folayang put forth a dominant performance to secure a clear-cut unanimous decision.

But that loss didn’t sit well with Khan. It ignited a fire within him, a burning desire for redemption.

Now, almost five years after that fateful night, Khan is ready to settle the score. The Singaporean is not just looking to win – he’s aiming to do so in style by finishing the Filipino legend.

“I will get a finish by the second round. I feel he will slow down by then. It will either be on our feet or, if it’s on the floor, it will be coming mostly from my elbows with the ground-and-pound,” Khan told ONEFC.com.

One factor fueling the Evolve MMA representative’s confidence is his belief that Folayang is past his prime.

Khan knows that Folayang has had a long and storied career. Nonetheless, he intends to seize this opportunity to showcase his own growth.

“Mentally, and from a strategic point of view, he might be better [than last time] because as you get more experience, you get to improve your skill set. But if you talk about physical attributes, definitely he’s past his prime,” Khan said.

Amir Khan issues stern warning to Eduard Folayang

While Eduard Folayang may have triumphed five years ago, Amir Khan is confident that the outcome will be different this time around.

In a warning to his opponent, Khan believes Folayang shouldn’t underestimate him based on their previous encounter.

“From what I see in his interviews, it’s like this is a given for him [to win this rematch], like he already beat me once, so it’s easy to just get a win again and restart his career,” Khan said.

“But if he takes this fight in this manner and not in a serious manner, then I feel like things will not go his way.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amir Khan Eduard Folayang ONE Championship

