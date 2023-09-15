VIDEO | Former boxing champion Adrien Broner has meltdown over wrong McDonald’s order

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner is taking flack over a recent video from McDonald’s.

‘The Problem’ returned to the ring earlier this summer against Bill Hutchinson. There, Adrien Broner scored his first win in over two years by unanimous decision. Following the victory, the former champion called out names such as Floyd Mayweather, Regis Prograis, and more.

Since then, Adrien Broner has been quiet about a potential return to the ring. One has to wonder if any talk about a comeback will be put on hold, for the minute anyway. Earlier this week, a video was released showing the former champion having a meltdown inside a McDonald’s.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by Adrien Broner himself, with a friend recording the video. In the clip, the former champion was seen berating McDonald’s employees, seemingly upset about an incorrect order. In the video, the boxer was seen entering the store shirtless and was quickly told to leave.

However, Adrien Broner declined to leave the establishment, instead berating the employees more. While he stated that he would grab one of the workers, it seems that the situation was resolved without any violence. However, the restaurant did threaten to call the police in the video.

While the video is a bad look, Adrien Broner has yet to comment on the situation. While always a troubled figure, his boxing career has taken a turn for the worst over the last decade. Since 2013, he’s been arrested several times, with the most recent coming in October 2021.

While his win over Bill Hutchinson in June signaled a positive step, it seems that Adrien Broner is once again back in trouble.

What do you make of these actions from Broner? Do you want to see him box again?