AJ McKee books Bellator return for November, next opponent revealed

By Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee has booked his return to the cage.

AJ McKee

‘Mercenary’ has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision victory over Roberto de Souza last December. AJ McKee’s victory came in the main event of Bellator X RIZIN, and it was his second in a row. That October, he scored a unanimous decision victory over UFC veteran Spike Carlyle.

Following that win in December, AJ McKee was booked to be a part of Bellator’s million-dollar lightweight Grand Prix. The former champion was expected to face Patricky Pitbull in July but was forced out due to injury. Now, months after that canceled bout, he’s set to return to the cage.

As first reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, AJ McKee will return at a Bellator event on November 17th. There, he will face the returning Sidney Outlaw. As of now, it isn’t known if the card will be Bellator 302, but 301 was announced by Scott Coker earlier this week.

AJ-McKee-Patricio-Pitbull

PhotoCred: Orange County Register

For his part, ‘Da Gun’ enters his matchup with AJ McKee off the biggest victory of his career. In August, he scored an upset over Islam Mamedov, winning by unanimous decision. That was his third win in his last four cage appearances, previously notching wins over Myles Jury and Adam Piccolotti.

As of now, AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw is the only fight that’s been announced for Bellator’s November event. The card comes at a very strange time in the company’s history. Over the last few months, there have been rumors that the promotion will be sold to the PFL for $900 million dollars.

Earlier this summer, Scott Coker even confirmed that talks were ongoing for a sale. However, given this fight announcement of AJ McKee’s return, it’s safe to say that Bellator has a little life left.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do ya got? AJ McKee or Sidney Outlaw?

