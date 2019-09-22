VIDEO | Mark Godbeer brutally KOs Jack May at Valor BK 1

Valor BK held its first event last night in New Town, North Dakota, and a number of notable MMA veterans fought bare knuckle on the Ken Shamrock-produced card.

The card delivered a number of highlight-reel finishes, including a brutal knockout by former UFC heavyweight Mark Godbeer that went viral. He knocked out Jack May in devastating fashion en route to becoming the promotion’s first-ever heavyweight champion. Watch the video below.

Oooof this is @MarkGodbeerUK’s opening round KO last night en route to becoming the first ever @ValorBK heavyweight champion pic.twitter.com/B6ekBw6JjZ — James Edwards (@MMA_Jim) September 22, 2019

Godbeer finished May in the semifinals to advance to the finals of the promotion’s heavyweight tournament. In the finals, Godbeer knocked out Bellator vet Mighty Mo in the first round to become the promotion’s first heavyweight champion.

Check out the video of Godbeer’s KO over Mighty Mo here.

Also on the card, former UFC heavyweight Lavar Johnson knocked out fellow Octagon alum James McSweeney in the first round in a heavyweight alternate bout. Watch the video of that knockout below.

The card also saw Mighty Mo finish former PRIDE veteran Sokoudjou in the third round to advance to the finals against Godbeer.

As well, Bellator veteran Mike Richman fought JC Lamas to a No Contest after a headbutt ended the fight prematurely.

Check out the complete results of VBK 1 below. (h/t MMASucka)

VBK 1 Full Results

Mark Godbeer def. Mighty Mo via TKO, R1 (2:56) (Heavyweight tournament finals)

Ishe Smith def. Estevan Payan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Mike Richman vs. JC Llamas fight to a No Contest (accidental headbutt)

Lavar Johnson def. James McSweeney via KO, R1 (0:27) (Heavyweight tournament alternate bout)

Mark Godbeer def. Jack May via KO, R1 (0:50) (Heavyweight tournament semifinals)

Mighty Mo Siliga def. Rameau Sokoudjou via TKO, R3 (1:26) (Heavyweight tournament semifinals)

Chris Jensen def. John Carmona via TKO at 2:42 of Round 1

Joshua Dyer def. Dane Sayers via Knockout at 2:22 of Round 1

Overall, it was a successful debut card for VBK, and the Ken Shamrock promotion should return with another action-packed card soon.

What did you think of the Valor BK 1 event?