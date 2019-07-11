Inaugaral Valor Bare Knuckle event will apparently be headlined by UFC Hall of Famers Ken Shamrock and Mark Coleman

UFC Hall of Famers Ken Shamrock and Mark Coleman will reportedly throw down at the inaugural Valor Bare Knuckle event this September.

Earlier this evening Ken Shamrock (28-17-2 MMA) announced that he was launching his own Bare Knuckle Fighting promotion.

“I fell in love with bare knuckle in the first no-holds barred UFC promotion in 1993,” Ken Shamrock said in a press release. “There is nothing like bare knuckle. You have to be much more accurate with your strikes, and you have to train with a specific strategy in mind. Bare knuckle has always been my favorite way to compete because it is simply fighter against fighter, no more and no less. There is something pure and uncomplicated about that.”

The organization, named Valor Bare Knuckle Inc, is slated to hold it’s first event on September 21 at the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, North Dakota. According to the Valor BK website, events will be available through “network, digital, and pay-per-view (PPV) platforms.”

While no fights have been officially announced by the promotion, former UFC champion Mark Coleman recently took to Facebook with the following exciting and somewhat shocking news.

“Ken and I are finally going to share the Ring!” Mark Coleman wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Bare Knuckle Boxing. I will no longer have to answer if I fought The Great Ken Shamrock! Good luck my friend. 💯”

Adding fuel to the fire was Coleman’s longtime friend and ‘Hammer House’ training partner Wes Sims.

The former UFC heavyweight, Sims, took to social media suggesting that the September 21 Bare Knuckle fight card will feature the following fights.

Mark Coleman vs Ken Shamrock

Wes Sims vs Tra Trauma Telligman

Branden Hinkle vs Vernon White

Phil Baroni vs Mikey Burnett

Nick Nutter vs Pete Williams

Wes Sims added: “And talks to get Guy Mezger, Mark Kerr and others on the card. I’m stoked. Lion’s Den vs Hammer House BKB.”

Bare Knuckle Boxing was recently put into the spotlight after former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi took on UFC vet Artem Lobov.

If true, this would be one wild event, especially for those old school fight fans who are still interested in seeing these legends compete.

What do you think of the news that former UFC champions Mark Coleman and Ken Shamrock will be fighting in Bare Knuckle.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 11, 2019