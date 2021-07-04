Hector Lombard on fighting Jake Paul in bare-knuckle boxing: “I don’t think he’s ever going to have the balls to fight bare-knuckle.”

Lombard, who is the BKFC middleweight champion, recently took to his social media to offer a challenge to Paul, the YouTuber-turned boxer, to fight him in bare-knuckle boxing. We haven’t heard back from Paul yet on the offer and it seems doubtful that we will hear from him about this, considering that he is already busy preparing for his boxing match this summer with Tyron Woodley. And as much as Lombard is a recognizable name in the world of combat sports, he likely doesn’t have the name value that Paul wants in an opponent.

Still, that isn’t stopping Lombard from calling out Paul and doubling down on his callout. Speaking to MMAjunkie radio, Lombard said that he is a fan of Paul and even predicted that he was going to finish Askren when they had their boxing match in April. But at the end of the day, he wants to fight him bare-knuckle, and he’s publicly made the challenge to Paul.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to have the balls to fight bare-knuckle. This is a guy I’ve been supporting – Jake Paul – way before anybody. I remember when I said on my Instagram that Jake Paul was going to KO Ben Askren, a lot of people laughed at me. But Ben Askren sucks at boxing, so I was right. Jake Paul is a (good) athlete, but I don’t think he’s got the (guts) to ever take the gloves off and fight bare-knuckle. I don’t think so. And he can prove me wrong,” Lombard said about a potential fight with Paul.

