BKFC champion Hector Lombard calls out Jake Paul for bareknuckle fight

Ever since he decided to try his hand at boxing, Jake Paul has had no shortage of suitors looking to teach him a lesson, the latest being Hector Lombard.

The former Bellator middleweight champion took to instagram to make an intriguing offer and wrote,

“We do it at bareknucklefc or we do it in a boxing match Jake Paul?”

“I know you wanna make it happen the question is where do you want to do it?? I know you want to do it in a boxing match.. but do you have the balls to do it at BareknuckleFC???”

After laying down the gauntlet for the 24 year old, Lombard put the question back to the fans and said,

“Where would you guys like to see it?”

Currently, Jake Paul is booked to fight former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The pair are scheduled to take place on August 28th on Showtime.

Paul has certainly caused plenty of buzz in his short time competing in the squared circle. The Ohio native has a record of 3-0, having racked up a hat-trick of knockout wins against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

as a father myself, today means a lot to me. even though they’ve all lost a lot… my sons all have made me so proud🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LJPcX0LnTi — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Lombard has been making headlines of his own recently. As well as being a veteran of the UFC and Pride, the Cuban-Australian has an undefeated 3-0 record since transitioning to bareknuckle boxing.

On June 18th, Lombard won the inaugural BKFC cruiserweight world title and went viral for launching a ‘two-piece’ in a post-fight brawl with fellow cruiserweight, Lorenzo Hunt.

Having competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing and Olympic judo, Lombard’s martial arts experience is vast. In the lead-up to winning the belt, he even told BJpenn.com that his ambition is to fight with machetes before he retires.

At 43 years old, Lombard would be by far the oldest opponent Paul has gone toe-to-toe should the fight come to fruition. He is, however, a year younger than Floyd Mayweather – whom Jake’s older brother Logan fought to a draw in an exhibition earlier this month.

What do you think of the match-up, and would Jake Paul ever agree to face such a seasoned opponent in a bareknuckle fight?