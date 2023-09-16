Mike Perry reveals the financials involved with new BKFC contract: “They made it easy to say they were the only choice”

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Mike Perry has revealed the financial details regarding his new contract with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) became a highly coveted free agent following his second-round TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold this past April under the BKFC banner.

Given the fact that he was a fan favorite with the UFC, there was a lot of speculation that ‘Platinum’ might make a return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

However, that did not prove to be the case, and Mike Perry even went as far as to say that he never even considered re-joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“No, because the pay cut would have been too massive. So, it’s like, whatever and it’s five-minute rounds, and it’s MMA. I like boxing. I mean all I ever did, I know I trained lots of stuff I would get kind of good at grappling, wrestling, or whatever in certain positions, I’m fighting a fight where they are like get a takedown,” Perry said on The MMA Hour.

“You know I’m thinking about hitting him, right? I understand it’s not an excuse and I should ultimately fight how I want to fight,” Perry continued. “I’m the fighter, I’m the athlete, I’m the one getting in there. So, that’s how I train now I get in the ring, and I fight my way now and I practice for it that way. Bare knuckle was a no-brainer.”

Mike Perry

Most recently, Mike Perry shared the particulars of his new BKFC deal, which he claims is worth around $8 million.

“They made it really easy for me to choose them actually. They made it easy to say they were the only choice. I have to say they put about $8 million on contract,” Perry said. “I’ll just go ahead and put that out there because f**k them, they’ve got to fight me now because I’m ready to make this money.”

‘Platinum’ is currently awaiting his next assignment from the BKFC, but he has hinted that his next opponent is a big name star.

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC Mike Perry UFC

