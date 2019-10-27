Jason Knight has a message for Artem Lobov ahead of Bare Knuckle Fighting rematch

Former UFC featherweight Jason Knight sent a message to rival Artem Lobov before the two meet in a rematch at Bare Knuckle FC 9.

Here’s the message Jason Knight sent to Artem Lobov on his Twitter.

This time one of us goes to sleep @RusHammerMMA https://t.co/9RWrityEGj — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) October 26, 2019

“This time one of us goes to sleep @RusHammerMMA”

Jason Knight and Artem Lobov are set to face off again in the BKFC ring on November 16 at the Mississipi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi, Mississipi. The card also features Johnny Bedford vs. “Felony” Charles Bennett as well as Chase Sherman vs. Joey Beltran.

Jason Knight and Artem Lobov previously met at Bare Knuckle FC 5 in April, also in Biloxi. Lobov was able to win a unanimous decision over the course of five rounds, but it was a very bloody and exciting fight that drew praise from fans all over social media.

Since their first meeting, Knight has not competed in bare-knuckle fighting as he’s recovered from injuries sustained during the bout. Meanwhile, Lobov has fought one more time in bare-knuckle fighting, defeating Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision at BKFC 6 in June. He has also taken a break since that fight, waiting for this rematch with Knight.

Fans of bare-knuckle fighting are surely excited about the prospect of this rematch given how exciting and intense the first battle between Jason Knight and Artem Lobov was.

In a recent interview with our very own Cole Shelton, Knight spoke about the rematch.

“I’m excited man, I feel like, in the first fight, I feel like won, I won the first, fourth and fifth [rounds]. If you go back and watch the fight and look at who was ready to quit, it was definitely Artem Lobov,” Knight said to BJPENN.com. “I’m excited to get back in there and not let it go to the judges. I plan on putting him to sleep. That is the only way this fight can end. One of us has to get our lights put on, and I plan on taking a nap before so it won’t be me.”

Are you excited for the rematch between Artem Lobov and Jason Knight?