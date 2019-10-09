Jason Knight plans to put Artem Lobov to sleep at BKFC 9

Jason Knight is confident he will win his newly announced rematch against Artem Lobov. The two will run it back on Nov. 16 at BKFC 9 following a fantastic fight at BKFC 5 that went to the judge’s scorecards.

Jason Knight called for this fight earlier this year, and is ecstatic it is happening even though he still believes he won the first fight.

“I’m excited man, I feel like, in the first fight, I feel like won, I won the first, fourth and fifth [rounds]. If you go back and watch the fight and look at who was ready to quit, it was definitely Artem Lobov,” Knight said to BJPENN.com. “I’m excited to get back in there and not let it go to the judges. I plan on putting him to sleep. That is the only way this fight can end. One of us has to get our lights put on, and I plan on taking a nap before so it won’t be me.”

The fight will also take place in Knight’s home state of Mississippi. Knight is thrilled time be competing in his back yard again.

“It is going to be awesome,” he said. “The crowd is going to be my crowd, a lot of chants for Jason Knight and very few for Artem Lobov. It will be a fun atmosphere.”

Knight has not fought since the first encounter with Lobov. ‘The Russian Hammer’ meanwhile, has since fought Paulie Malignaggi in BKFC and won. Yet, ‘Hick Diaz’ doesn’t really count that as a win as he wasn’t impressed with either fighter.

“Not at all. Of course, he did what he needed to do to win. I was not impressed by him or Paulie. Artem looked like he was scared to attack, and Paulie was scared to take a punch. Both were so worried about the other guy they never fought to their potential,” Knight explained. “If I had that fight, I would have smoked Paulie’s ass.”

In the end, Jason Knight is anticipating getting back into the ring to face off with Artem Lobov. Yet, he knows it won’t be the last time they fight as he expects BFKC will do the trilogy after he wins.

“Oh yeah for sure. I don’t plan on letting it going to the decision at all. People would want to see the trilogy so I expect it to happen after I win and finish him,” Knight concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.