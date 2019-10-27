PHOTO | Phil Baroni suffered a brutal cut during his recent fight in Thailand

Former UFC star Phil Baroni suffered a brutal cut during his recent muay Thai fight in Thailand.

Phil Baroni, also known as “The New York Bad Ass,” took to social media to post a picture of the gnarly gash he received during his latest match.

Take a look at the picture below, courtesy of Phil Baroni’s Twitter. Warning: the cut is not for the faint of heart.

Fuck you and your bright ideas @danhardymma I’m gona go to Thailand and box. A Rajadon stadium champ while I’m at it. Haha fuck it. Beats a 9 to 5 and talking about other dudes and chicks fighting pic.twitter.com/8eNTKbetxY — phil baroni (@philbaroni) October 27, 2019

Phil Baroni then shared the same video on his Instagram, but with a different caption. In this one, “The New York Bad Ass” challenged Bellator’s Joe Schilling to a kickboxing match.

“Wasn’t even that bad. Thai jabroni got saved by the ref. @joe_schilling rest up @bellatorkb @glorykickboxing let’s have a date. @johnwayneparr Beat that. I think I’m more scarred up than you are brotha and my nose is way more fucked haha”

Phil Baroni has racked up a 16-18 overall record in MMA and was a big star for the UFC back in the early days of the sport. He’s been competing in MMA for nearly 20 years. Aside from the UFC, Baroni has also competed in mixed martial arts for a who’s who of promotions including Bellator, Strikeforce, PRIDE, ONE Championship, King of the Cage, EliteXC, and DREAM. He’s a true veteran of the sport.

However, in recent years Phil Baroni has ventured off into doing things outside of MMA, including this recent fight in Thailand. He has also competed in bare-knuckle fighting, losing by knockout to former UFC veteran Chris Leben last year for World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation.

Would you be interested in watching Phil Baroni fight Joe Schilling in kickboxing?