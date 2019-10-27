Conor McGregor takes a shot at Islam Makhachev, the Russian standout responds

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a shot at Russian standout Islam Makhachev, and the two got into an exchange of words on social media.

The father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap recently said he believes that Conor McGregor should fight Makhachev, who is a training partner of Khabib. McGregor evidently does not agree with what Khabib’s father suggested and took to his Twitter account to turn down the fight.

Here’s what Conor McGregor wrote on his Twitter.

“To Abdulmanap.. I respect your training methods and what you have done. But I laugh at water boy and team nutritionist Islam Makhachev as an opponent. I do not engage in sport combat with convicted steroid cheats. It is your son Abdul! Your middle son. I already got your eldest.”

Islam Makhachev saw what Conor McGregor wrote and fired back at the Irishman in a Tweet of his own.

“Yes, you more likely take fight with old man rather than another Dagestani smash your face”

Conor McGregor recently announced he will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC has not yet announced his opponent, but it’s heavily speculated that Donald Cerrone will be getting the call. Justin Gaethje is also under consideration for the fight.

As for Makhachev, the Russian is riding a six-fight win streak and has a 7-1 overall record in the Octagon. Many believe that Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the UFC lightweight division, but so far he has yet to face an elite opponent. After defeating Davi Ramos at UFC 242 in his last fight, Makhachev is in line for a ranked opponent next.

However, as much as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team wants that opponent to be Conor McGregor, that seems unlikely at the moment.

Are you interested in a matchup between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev?