Rob Font plans to “mix it up” and submit Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 to silence his doubters: “I want to get him down and get him out of there”

Rob Font is excited to remind everyone just how good he is at UFC 287.

Font will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time in a year after losing a decision to Marlon Vera. The 35-year-old knew he needed to take some time off absorbing a lot of damage in back-to-back fights with ‘Chito’ and Jose Aldo.

“I definitely didn’t want to take a year off but my team and coaches all agreed on waiting a year. I didn’t go out, but I took some big shots,” Font said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “And I felt like I wasn’t fully recovered from the Aldo fight. My eye was still jacked up, so Vera hit me up once and it felt like my whole face broke apart. I was thinking about that the whole fight, so I needed some time off.”

Once Font was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who he would fight, but was more focused on the date. He wanted to return in April and when he was offered Adrian Yanez, he was happy to accept the bout as he believes Yanez deserves a chance at fighting a ranked guy.

“I was more worried about getting the date and not necessarily the opponent,” Font explained. “They threw his name out and obviously, everyone ahead of me was booked and not too many people behind him. This the guy they had, I know it’s a tough fight and I’ve been in his position where it was my turn to fight a ranked opponent and now it’s his turn and I’m happy to oblige.”

Yanez is currently 4-0 in the UFC and has looked good in all of his fights. He is a great boxer which Font believes will result in an exciting style matchup that should bring out his best traits.

As well, fighting an up-and-comer in Adrian Yanez is also a chance for Rob Font to silence the critics and return to the win column in a big way at UFC 287. He is the betting underdog which isn’t a surprise, but Font is confident he can pull off the upset.

“Yeah, that is how it is when you are coming off two losses. The MMA world is brutal, they will quickly write you off, but I’m not worried about that,” Font said. “I’m also not trying to prove anything to the critics or anything… There is pressure, obviously, I don’t want to lose three in a row or lose my spot in the ranking. This guy is a killer so there is pressure, but I think I am going to handle it well. I’m not overlooking him but I’m not freaking myself over what-ifs.”

Although Rob Font is the betting underdog at UFC 287, he is confident he has all the tools to beat Adrian Yanez. He knows Yanez has the power and is a good boxer, but Font thinks his wrestling and grappling will play a major role in the fight.

With that, Font expects to mix in his strikes and wrestling more than he has in the past and ultimately get a submission win.

“I want to hit the mat. I want to mix it up a little more and not just sit there and bang with him. Just mix in a lot more elbows, knees, and takedowns when they present themselves,” Font said. “I want to submit him this fight, I want to get him down and get him out of there, if it’s there. If it’s not I’m going to be smart, pick him apart, and look for the finish standing as well.”

If Font does submit Yanez at UFC 287 as he says he isn’t sure what is next for him. Instead, he will fight whoever the promotion offers him but does think a Petr Yan scrap makes sense.

“A win over him, a finish over him reminds the haters and the people that counted me out (that I’m still here),” Font said. “I still think I need one more; I can’t call out the next guy in line. Maybe I get a Petr Yan, I don’t want to fight back again but whatever the UFC wants will go with.”

Do you think Rob Font will beat Adrian Yanez at UFC 287?