x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » WWE News » Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest refe...
MMA NewsDaniel CormierWWE News

Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)

Fernando Quiles

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night.

Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, Riddle won the match as he had Rollins locked in a triangle choke and forced him to tap out. Here are highlights of the match featuring Cormier.

Daniel Cormier Lays Down The Law

- Advertisement -

Cormier has made it clear that he’s a WWE fan. He even attended WrestleMania 31, which ended with Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract Cormier was seen on video cheering Rollins on, but he was in no mood to play nice at WWE Extreme Rules.

- Advertisement -

Cormier has said that there’s no plans with WWE beyond his Extreme Rules role. Many have wondered if Cormier would be interested in bringing his real-life feud with Brock Lesnar into the world of WWE. He told Marc Raimondi of ESPN that there’s no guarantee that scenario can come to fruition (h/t ThirstyForNews.com).

“I’ve not heard anything. That’s the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon and they were supposed to fight.’ So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articlePaddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy