Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night.

Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.

Ultimately, Riddle won the match as he had Rollins locked in a triangle choke and forced him to tap out. Here are highlights of the match featuring Cormier.

Daniel Cormier Lays Down The Law

This is surreal 😂@dc_mma donning the stripes on official WWE duty! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/igHbdjjlIL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

Cormier has made it clear that he’s a WWE fan. He even attended WrestleMania 31, which ended with Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract Cormier was seen on video cheering Rollins on, but he was in no mood to play nice at WWE Extreme Rules.

Cormier has said that there’s no plans with WWE beyond his Extreme Rules role. Many have wondered if Cormier would be interested in bringing his real-life feud with Brock Lesnar into the world of WWE. He told Marc Raimondi of ESPN that there’s no guarantee that scenario can come to fruition (h/t ThirstyForNews.com).

“I’ve not heard anything. That’s the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon and they were supposed to fight.’ So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

