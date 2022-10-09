Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on how Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will play out.

Paul and Silva will be going one-on-one in a pro boxing match on October 29. This will be Paul’s sixth pro boxing match, while Silva will enter his fifth pro boxing match. Silva has been more involved in boxing since he was released from the UFC.

- Advertisement -

As for Paul, he’s been looking to box well-known MMA fighters. He holds two victories over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and a knockout win over former Bellator and ONE Championship Lightweight Titleholder Ben Askren.

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett took to his “Chattin Pony” podcast to express his belief that Paul is in for a rude awakening when he meets “The Spider” (via MMANews.com).

- Advertisement -

“As you say, he’s one of the GOATs, definitely,” Pimblett said. “I’m with you on the prediction as well. I can’t see Jake Paul getting out of three. There’s no chance. He’s gonna realize what it’s like fighting an actual striker, and he’s gonna get bingo’d.”

Jake Paul Is An Anderson Silva fan

Paul is usually quite chatty in the buildup to a fight, but he’s shown respect for Silva. In a video on his YouTuber channel, he even admitted he “fanboy’d” over Silva in an interaction they had when Paul was a teenager.

“It just feels destined for this fight to happen. Anderson Silva was the first celebrity I ever met in Ohio, and he was randomly there at some MMA fight in a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant. Being from Ohio, there’s no celebrities there, there’s no one ever there. It’s such a full-circle moment. He was the first celebrity I ever fanboy’d over.” “For years, and years, and years ago. The fact that we’re now fighting doesn’t make any f*cking sense. I still have the autograph he gave me somewhere in my room in Ohio… This such a surreal moment for me, and it’s such an honor to be sharing the ring with such a legend.”

- Advertisement -