UFC cuts ties with German fighter due to alleged neo-nazi past

“We are all one”, was a statement used to promote mixed martial arts legend Genki Sudo.

Apparently that’s not true to some, as the UFC just released newly-signed German fighter Timo Feucht after some alleged past neo-nazi ties emerged, sources confirmed BJPenn.com following a report from MMA Fighting.

Timo Feucht (8-1 MMA) was supposed to compete later this summer on Dana White’s Contender Series, but eventually inked a multi-bout deal with the UFC. He should have made his promotional debut against Kenneth Bergh on July 15 in Abu Dhabi at Fight Island’s facility.

He has now been released, though, after the UFC was informed of Feucht’s past.

German outlet Bell Tower News reported that the 24-year-old light heavyweight took part in a violent episode in Leipzig, in January 2016. The attack was lead by a neo-nazi hooligans group in the district of Connewitz and Feucht was arrested with other 214 people. At least four Feucht’s teammates were arrested as well. Some months later, the German fighter was arrested again, Runter von der Matte, reported.

“Feucht and other of his training partners – who are notorious as FC Lokomotive Leipzig’s neo-nazi hooligans – were arrested by the police in Gera. Weapons and masking utensils were found. The group of 40 had apparently planned to attack the anti-racist fan curve of BSG Chemie Leipzig, which accompanied an away game of their team there on the day”, the German’s blog wrote.

The Imperium Fight Team’s fighter took on his social media right after being released to issue an apology.

“There was a time in my life when I wasn’t the focused athlete and dad that I am now. Yes, I did things in my past that I am not proud of. I was a fanatic football fan and I kicked over the traces. But there were moments that have led me to reconsider who I wanted to be in life”, Feucht stated.

“There is just one thing that I’m asking for: Please don’t judge me based on things that happened almost five years ago. I was immature and hanging with the wrong crowd. Please see what I have sacrificed to make it here. Please see the man I have become. I discovered Martial Arts and that has saved my life. The sport has led me onto the right path. I want nothing more than becoming a role model for young kids who have had to go through the same that I did”, the German concluded.

In April 2019 Timo Feucht should have faced Italian-Cameroonian Simon Biyong at Nova Fighting Championship’s first gig, but the bout was called off. The promotion officially stated that was because the home athlete was then signed by BRAVE Combat Federation and couldn’t fight elsewhere, but sources aware of the situation told BJPenn.com that Germany’s promotion was forced to remove Feucht from the card due to all the bad media circulating following the fight announcement. The fighter was eventually cut from BRAVE CF as well, for the same reason, MMA Fighting reported.

Timo Feucht’s former foe Simon Biyong seems to have no hard feelings toward him, though, since he compliments to him, commenting on an Instagram post.

“Congratulations [to] both fighters. I’m ready to step in the cage on short notice”, the Extreme Fighting Championship’s light heavyweight belt-holder and Rizin Fighting Federation’s fighter wrote.

It’s not going to be him to replace Feucht against Kenneth Bergh as the Norwegian fighter is going to lock horns against Jorge Gonzalez on July 15 at Fight Island.