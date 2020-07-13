Frankie Edgar “would love for a chance at redemption” against Jose Aldo at bantamweight

Frankie Edgar’s bantamweight debut was pushed back once again, but he still has his eyes on several opponents.

Edgar was expected to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 251 and then on July 15 but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19 pulling him from the bout.

Several opponents immediately stepped up and offered to fight the former lightweight champ on short notice. But, Edgar wanted to fight Munhoz and the two will now square off at UFC 252 on August 15.

Frankie Edgar has still yet to make his bantamweight debut. But, once he does there are a ton of fresh matchups for him. He has fought most of the guys at lightweight and featherweight. So, for him to fight new opponents at 135-pounds will be exciting.

“It is exciting. It is good to have some fresh blood in the stage of my career,” Edgar said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Not a lot of people get to fight across three different weight classes. So, I want to make my print in the bantamweight division.”

When Edgar announced his intention to drop down in weight immediately fans began to matchmake possible fights. Names like Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, and Urijah Faber were brought up.

Yet, for the future UFC Hall of Famer, he would love a chance at redemption against Jose Aldo at 135-pounds.

“I would love for a chance at redemption. The first fight we had was very close, some people said I won but he won on the scorecards,” he explained. “The second fight he definitely got me. I didn’t show up, I didn’t have the best performance. I would love another crack at it but a lot of things have to lineup for that to happen.”

Jose Aldo is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. If Edgar loses to Munhoz at UFC 252 perhaps the UFC looks to book that fight as it would be one many fans would like to see and a scrap between two big names that can add to a pay-per-view card.

For now, Frankie Edgar is just focusing on Pedro Munhoz and whether or not he will ever fight Jose Aldo again is to be seen.

Would you like to see Frankie Edgar vs. Jose Aldo 3 at bantamweight?