Zhang Weili to train in Arizona with Henry Cejudo and Patricio Pitbull ahead of UFC 268

Zhang Weili is changing things up ahead of her next fight.

ESPN has confirmed with one of Zhang’s coaches, Pedro Jordao, that the first and only Chinese champion in UFC history will be doing things differently in her big rebound training camp.

Zhang will be heading to Arizona in September with her regular core group of team members to train with the team at Fight Ready in Scottsdale. This will be Zhang’s first fight camp that will be predominantly held in the United States. Jordao mentioned improving organization as a driving force behind the decision.

Fight Ready is most notably ran by coach Eric Albarracin, Santino DeFranco, and Eddie Cha. Helping out Zhang will be two of the greatest fighters to ever do it, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, as well as three-time Bellator featherweight champion and current lightweight titleholder, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

It was also reported that “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung may come in from South Korea to aid in the camp.

Zhang Weili will be looking to reclaim her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in Madison Square Garden against Rose Namajunas. The bout will serve as an immediate rematch after the two first met in April at UFC 261. Namajunas became the first two-time female UFC champion when landing a head kick knockout 78 seconds into the contest.

China’s “Magnum” captured the title against Jessica Andrade quickly at 2019’s UFC Shenzhen. To follow it up, Zhang and divisional staple Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on the 2020 fight of the year that ended with Zhang’s hand raised via split decision.

The win for “Thug” snapped Zhang’s near-record-tying winning streak of 21 wins in a row for a female MMA fighter. The record of 22 remains intact held by Japan’s Megumi Fujii.