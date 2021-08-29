Dana White reacts after stacked UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 PPV card officially announced

The November UFC 268 pay-per-view card was officially announced and the event is absolutely stacked, with Dana White gushing over it.

During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 card, the first seven fights for UFC 268 were officially announced. Check out the card below as it is incredibly stacked with two title fights at the top of the docket. The first features the rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, then there is a rematch between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. In addition to those fights, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold, Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera, Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana, and Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta were also added to the card. On paper, this is one of the best PPVs the UFC has put on in years.

Following the official announcement of UFC 268, White spoke to the media following UFC Vegas 35 and spoke glowingly about the upcoming PPV card set for MSG in New York City.

“Every Saturday, I want to put on the best fights that I can possibly put on. But when you go to a building like MSG, and it’s our first time back in a couple of years, you want to deliver, and you want to come out with a bang,” Dana White said.

“The main event was one of the great fights you’ll ever see, the co-main event was one of the most shocking and I think it’s the fight that everybody wants to see again. And then you go right down the line of all the other fights on the card. Every fight on there could be the main event on a Fight Night. So it’s a badass card.”

How excited are you for UFC 268 and what is the No. 1 fight you are most excited about on the card?