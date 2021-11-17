Video | Fight between neighbors results in multiple knockdowns and a nasty KO

A fight between neighbors resulted in multiple knockdowns and a nasty KO after two men got into an argument in a narrow alleyway.

Two men were caught on film getting into an argument about something and then they proceeded to get into a fight. In the video, you can see the man in the red shirt antagonizing the man in the black shirt, who did not appear to be the aggressor. It was actually the man in the red shirt who started the fight, and you can watch it unfold below.

Just your friendly neighborhood street fight…..pic.twitter.com/DVEIQyRzck — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) November 17, 2021

The man in the red likely did not have any idea what the man in the black shirt was capable of as it was a one-sided beatdown of a streetfight. After the man in the red shirt initially made contact with the man in the black shirt, he was then punched in the head several times. After getting back up, he was then headbutted several times in the clinch. Soon after, the man in the black dropped the man in the red down to the alleyway floor below.

The man in the black shirt’s wife, who was recording the incident, called the police while this was happening. She kept telling the two men to stop fighting but they wouldn’t listen to her and continued to scrap. After the man in the red shirt was initially knocked down, he was able to get up a moment later and then start following the man in the black shirt down the alleyway. You may have thought there was a chance these two could have figured out a truce, but the man in the red shirt wanted to fight until the bitter end. As seen on the feet, the man in black was able to land a beautiful 1-2 combo at the end to KO his for cold.