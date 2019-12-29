VIDEO | Colby Covington appears just fine sitting court side with Lil Pump

Colby Covington fell short in his attempt to dethrone current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier this month at UFC 245.

‘Chaos’ was TKO’d by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the fifth and final round of their ‘fight of the night’ earning battle in Las Vegas.

However, even in defeat, Covington earned a ton of respect for his efforts against Usman, especially after it was revealed that he had competed for over ten minutes with a broken jaw.

While many were happy to see Colby Covington finally taste defeat, the reality is that ‘Chaos’ will likely be a threat at welterweight for the foreseeable future.

Covington has been relatively quiet on social media since his loss to Usman at UFC 245, but a video recently surfaced of the former UFC interim welterweight champion sitting court side with Lil Pump at the Miami Heat game.

Check out the video below courtesy of @mylestweetshere on Twitter:

Looks like @ColbyCovMMA jaw is doing pretty good. Court side with @lilpump few stitches under the eye too but doing okay pic.twitter.com/09oTjhiZEh — Myles (@mylestweetshere) December 28, 2019

Prior to his loss to Usman, Colby Covington was coming off a dominant decision victory over former title holder Robbie Lawler at August’s UFC event in Newark.

No timetable has been given for Covington’s return, but when ‘Chaos’ does come back he will have plenty of options available.

Colby has some unsettled beefs with former division champion Tyron Woodley and former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal.

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 28, 2019

