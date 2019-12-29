Tyron Woodley opens as betting underdog for UFC London bout with Leon Edwards

Tyron Woodley will return to the Octagon this March to take on Leon Edwards in the headliner of UFC London.

The former welterweight kingpin, Woodley, has not competed since surrendering his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

‘The Chosen One’ is eager to get back to his winning ways and has been seen training in Thailand in advance of his return.

Prior to his title loss to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Woodley had successfully defended the welterweight belt against formidable opponents Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards will enter UFC London on an eight-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The Birmingham native has not lost since suffering a decision setback to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in December of 2015.

Tyron Woodley has opened as the betting underdog for his fight with Leon Edwards, as revealed by the Betting Insider Journal.

Woodley has opened at +115, while Edwards is a -147 favorite to take home the victory.

UFC London is set to take place March 21 live from the famous O2 Arena.

The fight card already features a number of bouts which you can see below:

170lbs: Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

170lbs: Nicolas Darby vs. Danny Roberts

205lbs: Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

185lbs: Marvin Vettori vs. Darren Stewart

125lbs: Molly McCann vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

185lbs: John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

265lbs: Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 28, 2019

