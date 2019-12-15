Pros react to Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

A welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman headlined tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman had claimed the promotions coveted welterweight title at March’s UFC 235 event, this after scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was coming off a dominant decision victory over former title holder Robbie Lawler in his most recent effort in August.

Tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 245 main event between bitter rivals Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman proved to be an absolute barn burner as ‘Chaos’ and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ went to absolute war inside the Octagon. After four very close back and forth rounds of action, Usman was able to turn the tide in round five dropping Covington on multiple occasions. After the second knockdown, Usman was able to finish Covington with ground and pound.

Official UFC 245 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s UFC 245 headliner below:

I’m wit @USMAN84kg tonight !! its work time Boy !!!! — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 15, 2019

Kamaru is sneaking those body shots in nicely. They were slangin #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

When 2 wrestlers end up banging the whole fight!! Respect!!!👊🏽🔥 — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 15, 2019

His jaw is broken? #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1206100950953287680

This is a great fight! #UFC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

2-2 going into the 5th — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

2-2 going into the 5th!!

Broken jaw and all!!#UFC245 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 15, 2019

I meannnnnn. What a brawl! Thoughts? #UFC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

Usman put him away. Omg! Amazing fight by both fighters. What a killer, in the 5th round. Incredible! #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

This is so bad I’d rather have Jorge be champ. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

Wow I can definitely admit when I was wrong what great fight fellas, and while I’m sure it probably would’ve got finished within time I kinda feel like that was a bad stoppage 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

Congratulations to the champion @USMAN84kg for the win, you’re the champion for a reason. Tough, hard fought fight by both. Colby is super tough and showed it again. @ufc #UFC245 — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) December 15, 2019

What a performance by @USMAN84kg !! Stayed composed and stuck to the game plan! Congrats my friend! @ColbyCovMMA is one tough dude!!!! Great night of fights #ufc245 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 15, 2019

I’m next champion 2020 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his TKO victory over Colby Covington at tonight’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 14, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!