Valerie Loureda issues statement following first career loss at Bellator 259

Valerie Loureda has issued a statement after suffering her first career loss to Hannah Guy at last night’s Bellator 259 event in Uncasville.

Loureda (3-1 MMA) had entered last night’s bout with Guy (3-1 MMA) looking to build off her impressive knockout victory over Tara Graff at Bellator 243.

Valerie was able to get off to a lightning quick start in the fight, dropping Hannah with an early combination. However, the tide quickly changed in favor of Guy after she was able to take the fight to the floor.

Hannah nearly finished the fight with an armbar and then again with a mounted triangle, but Valerie Loureda showed her toughness and heart by surviving until the final horn.

Now one day removed from the first professional loss of her career, Loureda took to social media where she reflected on the setback while assuring fans she will be back better than ever.

“You can’t teach heart. I’m 22 and you are watching my career develop in front of your eyes. To those who said I would get taken down and submitted in the first round, I proved you wrong. To my fans, I adore you. I love what I do, I was born to fight, and I will be champion.” – Loureda wrote on Twitter.

As noted above, Valerie Loureda is only 22 years of age and thus has a ton of time to learn and improve from last night’s defeat.

